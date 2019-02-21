Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were trading up after-hours Thursday after the streaming device manufacturer reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat.

Roku’s quarterly earnings came in at 5 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $275.7 million, beating estimates by $14.08 million.

The company sees first-quarter sales of $185 million-$190 million, against a $188 million consensus estimate.

“2018 was an excellent year for Roku, with record results and solid progress towards our long-term vision of powering every TV in the world," CEO Anthony Wood said in a press release.

"As more than 3 million U.S. households cut the cord, Roku added nearly 8 million active accounts in 2018, increasing our total active accounts to more than 27 million at year end. We estimate that nearly one-in-five U.S. TV households now use the Roku platform to stream at least a portion of their TV viewing."

Wood said he expects Roku to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2019.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

3.3 million incremental active accounts added.

Player units up 30 percent year-over-year.

Roku users streamed 7.3 billion hours in the quarter, up 60 percent year-over-year.

Average sales per user: $17.95.

Roku shares were up 1.92 percent at $51.48 in after-hours trading at the time of publication.

