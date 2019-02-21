Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku Shares Soar After Q4 Earnings Beat; Streaming Device Maker Eyes $1B In 2019 Revenue
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 21, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
Roku Shares Soar After Q4 Earnings Beat; Streaming Device Maker Eyes $1B In 2019 Revenue
Related ROKU
Roku Q4 Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2019
Roku beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were trading up after-hours Thursday after the streaming device manufacturer reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat. 

Roku’s quarterly earnings came in at 5 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $275.7 million, beating estimates by $14.08 million.

The company sees first-quarter sales of $185 million-$190 million, against a $188 million consensus estimate.
“2018 was an excellent year for Roku, with record results and solid progress towards our long-term vision of powering every TV in the world," CEO Anthony Wood said in a press release.

"As more than 3 million U.S. households cut the cord, Roku added nearly 8 million active accounts in 2018, increasing our total active accounts to more than 27 million at year end. We estimate that nearly one-in-five U.S. TV households now use the Roku platform to stream at least a portion of their TV viewing." 

Wood said he expects Roku to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2019.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

  • 3.3 million incremental active accounts added.
  • Player units up 30 percent year-over-year.
  • Roku users streamed 7.3 billion hours in the quarter, up 60 percent year-over-year.
  • Average sales per user: $17.95.

Roku shares were up 1.92 percent at $51.48 in after-hours trading at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Cramer Breaks Down Investing In Streaming Video: Content Is King

Citi Slashes Roku Price Target, Names 5 Reasons For Staying Neutral

Photo courtesy of Roku. 

Posted-In: Anthony WoodEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Roku Q4 Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2019
Cramer Breaks Down Investing In Streaming Video: Content Is King
Citi Slashes Roku Price Target, Names 5 Reasons For Staying Neutral
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Why Strong Subscriber Growth for Hulu, Netflix Bodes Well For The Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Flexport Flies Like A Unicorn With $1 Billion Financing Round Led By SoftBank