11 Stocks To Watch For February 21, 2019

Wall Street expects Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion before the opening bell. Domino's shares fell 0.5 percent to $277.00 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: DPZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion before the opening bell. Domino's shares fell 0.5 percent to $277.00 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $7.62 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.6 percent to $16.15 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $7.62 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.6 percent to $16.15 in pre-market trading. Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees full-year 2019 adjusted earnings of $3.35-$4.20 and sales of $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion. Avis Budget shares climbed 9.8 percent to $32.30 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: CAR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees full-year 2019 adjusted earnings of $3.35-$4.20 and sales of $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion. Avis Budget shares climbed 9.8 percent to $32.30 in the pre-market trading session. Before the markets open, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. Sprouts Farmers shares rose 2.3 percent to $24.70 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: SFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. Sprouts Farmers shares rose 2.3 percent to $24.70 in pre-market trading. Analysts are expecting Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion in the latest quarter. Hormel will release earnings before the markets open. Hormel Foods shares fell 0.42 percent to close at $43.13 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: HRL) to have earned $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion in the latest quarter. Hormel will release earnings before the markets open. Hormel Foods shares fell 0.42 percent to close at $43.13 on Wednesday. Albermarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Albermarle shares jumped 7.3 percent to $88.84 in the pre-market trading session.

