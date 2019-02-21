Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.74 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $431.10 million.
- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $640.05 million.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $873.98 million.
- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $577.16 million.
- EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $435.64 million.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $400.15 million.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $11.75 billion.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $443.11 million.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $489.87 million.
- Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $716.79 million.
- Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $716.59 million.
- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $511.21 million.
- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $7.62 billion.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $351.42 million.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.94 billion.
- Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $204.21 million.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $802.88 million.
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $10.40 billion.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $471.03 million.
- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $419.80 million.
- Altice USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $770.96 million.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $564.11 million.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $241.15 million.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $370.01 million.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $147.71 million.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $983.18 million.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $987.96 million.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $562.83 million.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $488.99 million.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $454.62 million.
- Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $853.56 million.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $277.43 million.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $261.62 million.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $542.93 million.
- Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $315.85 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.