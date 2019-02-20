10 Stocks To Watch For February 20, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $54.58 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 1.3 percent to $70.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion after the closing bell. Agilent shares rose 0.1 percent to $77.60 in after-hours trading.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Cadence Design shares climbed 8.9 percent to $57.33 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices shares rose 0.8 percent to $105.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) to have earned $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion in the latest quarter. HollyFrontier will release earnings before the markets open. HollyFrontier shares dropped 0.54 percent to close at $57.58 on Tuesday.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NASDAQ: LZB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. La-Z-Boy shares gained 4.5 percent to $33.68 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion after the closing bell. Avis Budget shares rose 3.1 percent to close at $29.58 on Tuesday
- Before the opening bell, Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion. Henry Schein shares rose 0.4 percent to $63.35 in after-hours trading.
- New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) reported a common stock offering of 40.3 million shares via selling shareholders. New Residential Investment shares declined 2.7 percent to $16.56 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. Owens Corning shares rose 1.1 percent to $56.05 in after-hours trading.
