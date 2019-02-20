10 Stocks To Watch For February 20, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $54.58 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 1.3 percent to $70.80 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion after the closing bell. Agilent shares rose 0.1 percent to $77.60 in after-hours trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Cadence Design shares climbed 8.9 percent to $57.33 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices shares rose 0.8 percent to $105.10 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) to have earned $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion in the latest quarter. HollyFrontier will release earnings before the markets open. HollyFrontier shares dropped 0.54 percent to close at $57.58 on Tuesday.

