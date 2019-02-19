10 Stocks To Watch For February 19, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $138.66 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 0.1 percent to $100.10 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $138.66 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 0.1 percent to $100.10 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion after the closing bell. Herbalife Nutrition shares dropped 1.98 percent to close at $56.79 on Friday.

(NYSE: HLF) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion after the closing bell. Herbalife Nutrition shares dropped 1.98 percent to close at $56.79 on Friday. Before the opening bell, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion. Genuine Parts shares gained 1.8 percent to close at $107.59 on Friday.

(NYSE: GPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion. Genuine Parts shares gained 1.8 percent to close at $107.59 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) to have earned $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion in the recent quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce will release earnings before the markets open. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares rose 2.29 percent to close at $35.22 on Friday.

(NYSE: FDP) to have earned $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion in the recent quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce will release earnings before the markets open. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares rose 2.29 percent to close at $35.22 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) reported a pre-tax profit of $19.89 billion for FY18, up from $17.2 billion in the year-ago period, but missing analysts’ estimates of $21.41 billion. HSBC shares dropped 4 percent to $41.09 in the pre-market trading session.

