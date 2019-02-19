Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2019 4:39am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
  • Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
  • Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $138.66 billion.
  • Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $756.49 million.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $773.82 million.
  • Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $393.62 million.
  • Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
  • Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $725.81 million.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
  • Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $309.68 million.
  • Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $702.49 million.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $340.14 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
  • KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $938.00 million.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $457.61 million.
  • FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
  • Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $597.76 million.
  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
  • Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $376.60 million.
  • Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $613.15 million.
  • Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
  • American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $862.81 million.
  • Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
  • Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
  • Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $213.79 million.
  • EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
  • Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $550.35 million.
  • America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $163.96 million.
  • Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
  • LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $927.93 million.
  • CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $459.32 million.
  • American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $227.56 million.
  • Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $657.33 million.

