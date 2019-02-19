Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $138.66 billion.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $756.49 million.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $773.82 million.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $393.62 million.
- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
- Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $725.81 million.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $309.68 million.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $702.49 million.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $340.14 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $938.00 million.
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $457.61 million.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $597.76 million.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $376.60 million.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $613.15 million.
- Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $862.81 million.
- Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $213.79 million.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $550.35 million.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $163.96 million.
- Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $927.93 million.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $459.32 million.
- American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $227.56 million.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $657.33 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.