10 Stocks To Watch For February 15, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $19.52 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares rose 0.2 percent to $112.82 in after-hours trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for its current fiscal year. NVIDIA shares surged 5.3 percent to $162.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $965.25 million. WABCO shares gained 0.3 percent to $116.78 in after-hours trading.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Arista Networks shares climbed 5.6 percent to $254.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to have earned $1.76 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion in the latest quarter. Deere will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares fell 0.01 percent to $162.40 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. CBS shares dropped 2.3 percent to $47.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion. Newell Brands shares fell 0.1 percent to $21.67 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak guidance for the second quarter. Applied Materials shares declined 2 percent to $39.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Moody's shares fell 0.02 percent to $163.69 in after-hours trading.
- Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE: REED) reported a proposed offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed. Reed’s shares dipped 11.9 percent to $2.15 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.