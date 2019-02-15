Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $19.52 billion.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $549.58 million.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $344.00 million.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $965.25 million.
- Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $262.97 million.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $367.07 million.
- Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $74.15 million.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $25.90 million.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $556.70 million.
- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $24.17 million.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $270.20 million.
- Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $65.18 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $570.26 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
