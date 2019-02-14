11 Stocks To Watch For February 14, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.3 percent to $49.63 in pre-market trading.

