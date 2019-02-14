11 Stocks To Watch For February 14, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.3 percent to $49.63 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares fell 0.05 percent to $152.80 in pre-market trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance and expects sales growth of 4-6 percent year-over-year. Cisco also added $15 billion to its buyback plan. Cisco shares climbed 4 percent to $49.40 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls shares rose 0.8 percent to close at $215.99 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) to have earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion in the latest quarter. Waste Management will release earnings before the markets open. Waste Management shares rose 0.4 percent to $98.98 in pre-market trading.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. NetApp shares dipped 8.2 percent to $61.84 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion after the closing bell. CBS shares gained 0.1 percent to close at $48.43 on Wednesday.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company sees first-quarter sales down 16-22 percent year-over-year. Fossil shares tumbled 14.8 percent to $13.43 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion. Applied Materials shares rose 0.39 percent to close at $40.85 on Wednesday.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut its dividend from $0.54 to $0.25 per share. Centurylink shares dropped 11.9 percent to $12.95 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. Quest Diagnostics shares gained 0.4 percent to $90.20 in pre-market trading.
