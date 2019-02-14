Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.
- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $976.72 million.
- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $6.48 billion.
- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $660.24 million.
- First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $773.90 million.
- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $538.60 million.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.30 million.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $22.38 per share on revenue of $254.28 million.
- Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $425.20 million.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $765.91 million.
- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $552.69 million.
- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $622.06 million.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $501.15 million.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $715.62 million.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $362.78 million.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $551.34 million.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $13.56 billion.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $568.94 million.
- USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $878.39 million.
- ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $413.00 million.
- NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $417.04 million.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $284.23 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $591.60 million.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $406.27 million.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $113.98 million.
- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $437.49 million.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $583.97 million.
- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $523.18 million.
- SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $406.90 million.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $186.09 million.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $539.32 million.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $894.55 million.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $306.56 million.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $431.81 million.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $212.87 million.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $474.35 million.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $95.67 million.
