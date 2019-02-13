Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are up 3 percent after delivering a mixed second-quarter earnings report.

Second-quarter earnings came in at 73 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $12.4 billion, missing estimates by $10 million.

The company reported strong third-quarter earnings guidance and expects sales growth of 4-6 percent year-over-year. Cisco also added $15 billion to its buyback plan.

"We are very pleased with our strong performance in the quarter," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "Our teams are executing incredibly well, aggressively transitioning to a software model and accelerating our pace of innovation. We are redefining and connecting every domain of the networking infrastructure to deliver the agility, operational efficiency and security our customers require to embrace multicloud, edge computing and digital transformation."

Other Highlights

EPS increased 16 percent

Total revenue up 7 percent

Operating cash flow increased 12 percent

Shares traded at $48.90 in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $47.50.

Photo credit: Prayitno