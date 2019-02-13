Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $626.19 million.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $590.75 million.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $980.57 million.
- CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.97 billion.
- Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $243.27 million.
- AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $706.19 million.
- Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $553.36 million.
- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $864.27 million.
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $306.46 million.
- Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE: LXFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $233.87 million.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $494.99 million.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $464.92 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $214.76 million.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $809.83 million.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $12.12 billion.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $12.41 billion.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion.
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion
- Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE: REG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $273.68 million.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $678.12 million.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $241.19 million.
- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $445.52 million.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $230.82 million.
- Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $265.59 million.
- EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $374.60 million.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $384.67 million.
- Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $313.57 million.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $911.20 million.
- Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $245.26 million.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $487.99 million.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $535.14 million.
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $561.99 million.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $849.47 million.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $278.41 million.
- Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $96.45 million.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $240.83 million.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $407.51 million.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $204.94 million.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $666.27 million.
- First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $103.07 million.
- Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $66.74 million.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $132.11 million.
- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $160.67 million.
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $234.25 million.
