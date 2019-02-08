Thursday's batch of earnings saw a mixed bag of results from major players that were expected to make big moves in the market. Among the losers were Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU), which closed down 12 percent, and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), whose stock tumbled after the company disclosed Daily Active Users of 126 million, which was fewer than Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) by 60 million users.

Here's a list of the biggest reports from yesterday's session.

(NYSE: CAH) reported quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share and quarterly sales of $37.7 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09 and $36.13 billion respectively. Shares ended the day at $54.25, up 6 percent. Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) reported quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.61. The company reported quarterly sales of $319.6 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $329.99 million by 3.15 percent. Shares close Thursday down about 3 percent at $66.79.

(NASDAQ: EXPE) reported quarterly earnings after the bell of $1.24 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08. The company also reported quarterly sales of $2.56 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Shares spiked up 9 percent after hours to a high of $144, though much of those gains have been given back. Shares of Fiat Chrysler are down 11.2 percent in the U.S. and 11.7 percent in Milan after the automaker's outlook rattles investors. Fiat Chrysler reported Q4 EPS of 1.04 euros, versus 0.70 euros in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at 30.62 billion euros vs. the consensus estimate of 29.21 billion euros. Shares closed down 12.22 percent to $15.23.

(NYSE: K) reported Q4 earnings of $0.93 per share. Though that beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.88, it was still a drop from the $0.96 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.317 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Shares were trading at $55.84 at end of day, a 5.61 percent decrease. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported quarterly earnings after the close of $0.04 per share compared to estimates of a $0.15 loss. The company also reported quarterly sales of $744.5 million, a 10.1 percent drop compared last year. Analysts had expected sales of $829.6 million. The stock was up 17 percent after hours, at one point reaching as high as $14.95.

(NYSE: PM) reported Q4 earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.5 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Shares closed up 1.62 percent at $76.73. T-Mobile US (NYSE: TMUS) reported quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.70. The company also reported quarterly sales of $11.4 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Shares ended up at $68.28, up 2 percent.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share and quarterly sales of $10.193 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.57 and missing the consensus of $10.37 billion, respectively. Shares were down 1.28 percent to $60.12.

(NASDAQ: VIRT) reported quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.53. Quarterly sales were $442.246 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $269.84 million. Shares of VIRT closed at $26.96, up 4.78 percent. Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.97. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.558 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. The stock was initially punished on the news, but closed the day essentially even from Wednesday’s close at $94.61.

