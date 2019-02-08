Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For February 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2019 4:45am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares fell 0.02 percent to $48.12 in after-hours trading.
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Mattel shares climbed 17.8 percent to $14.56 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion before the opening bell. Hasbro shares gained 3.3 percent to $93.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Expedia shares jumped 7.9 percent to $137.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion. Goodyear Tire shares rose 1.4 percent to $20.84 in after-hours trading.

  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Skechers shares surged 18.2 percent to $32.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) to have earned $2.86 per share on revenue of $28.35 billion in the latest quarter. Phillips 66 shares gained 3.6 percent to $95.05 in after-hours trading.
  • OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) reported an offering of common shares. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. OncoCyte shares dropped 4.9 percent to $4.09 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion. Arconic shares gained 0.06 percent to $17.69 in after-hours trading.
  • Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company announced plans to acquire Webroot for $618.5 million. Carbonite shares dropped 6.8 percent to $27.30 in the after-hours trading session.

