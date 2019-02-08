Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $28.35 billion.
- Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $922.19 million.
- CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $611.18 million.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $743.99 million.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $849.20 million.
- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $190.48 million.
- Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $259.72 million.
- Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $430.46 million.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $663.76 million.
- Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $376.99 million.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $12.27 million.
- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $383.35 million.
- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $10.28 billion.
- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $252.94 million.
