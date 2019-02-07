14 Stocks To Watch For February 7, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.4 percent to $59.40 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.4 percent to $59.40 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion after the closing bell. Mattel shares gained 0.2 percent to $12.52 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MAT) to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion after the closing bell. Mattel shares gained 0.2 percent to $12.52 in after-hours trading. Before the opening bell, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $10.37 billion. Tyson shares fell 0.08 percent to $60.85 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $10.37 billion. Tyson shares fell 0.08 percent to $60.85 in after-hours trading. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $100 million to its buyback plan. Chipotle shares surged 10.4 percent to $580.85 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CMG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $100 million to its buyback plan. Chipotle shares surged 10.4 percent to $580.85 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) to have earned $1.17 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion in the latest quarter. Philip Morris shares rose 0.6 percent to $75.98 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PM) to have earned $1.17 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion in the latest quarter. Philip Morris shares rose 0.6 percent to $75.98 in after-hours trading. After the markets close, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion. Expedia shares gained 0.3 percent to $128.30 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: EXPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion. Expedia shares gained 0.3 percent to $128.30 in after-hours trading. FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance. FireEye shares tumbled 8 percent to $16.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

