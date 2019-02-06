13 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $36.55 billion before the opening bell. GM shares rose 0.1 percent to $39.35 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $36.55 billion before the opening bell. GM shares rose 0.1 percent to $39.35 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $15.93 billion after the closing bell. MetLife shares fell 0.1 percent to $45.14 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MET) to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $15.93 billion after the closing bell. MetLife shares fell 0.1 percent to $45.14 in after-hours trading. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter. Snap shares jumped 21.9 percent to $8.58 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: SNAP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter. Snap shares jumped 21.9 percent to $8.58 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $10.10 billion. GlaxoSmithKline shares gained 1.4 percent to $39.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $10.10 billion. GlaxoSmithKline shares gained 1.4 percent to $39.99 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to have earned $1.35 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion in the latest quarter. Eli Lilly will release earnings before the markets open. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.3 percent to $120.80 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: LLY) to have earned $1.35 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion in the latest quarter. Eli Lilly will release earnings before the markets open. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.3 percent to $120.80 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company reported ESPN+ now has 2 million paid subscribers. Disney shares rose 0.5 percent to $113.20 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: DIS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company reported ESPN+ now has 2 million paid subscribers. Disney shares rose 0.5 percent to $113.20 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) to post quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $13.93 billion after the closing bell. Prudential shares fell 0.23 percent to close at $92.99 on Tuesday.

