Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $13.98 billion.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $36.55 billion.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $10.10 billion.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.72 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.81 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $574.97 million.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $17.37 billion.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $602.32 million.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.
- Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $867.04 million.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
- The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $925.72 million.
- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $204.20 million.
- The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $479.63 million.
- FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $415.05 million.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $351.65 million.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $685.34 million.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $189.61 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $15.93 billion.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $13.93 billion.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $368.87 million.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $448.43 million.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $379.84 million.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $381.51 million.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.74 per share on revenue of $900.74 million.
- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $650.92 million.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $216.77 million.
- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $260.29 million.
- Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $809.82 million.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $489.85 million.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $354.10 million.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $869.33 million.
- Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
- FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $620.11 million.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $685.85 million.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $496.35 million.
- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.99 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $873.77 million.
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $317.23 million.
