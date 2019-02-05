Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snap Soars After A Surprise Q4 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2019 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
Snap Soars After A Surprise Q4 Earnings Beat
Related SNAP
Snap Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019
Stocks Are Poised To Rise On Feb. 5 As Global Rally Marches On (TalkMarkets)

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are soaring after reporting a big earnings beat.

The social media company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted earnings loss of 4 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $389.82 million, beating estimates by $14.6 million.

"In 2018, we focused on building a foundation to scale the business over the long-term by driving sustainable product innovation, scaling our advertising platform, and hiring the leadership team that will help us achieve our future goals," CEO Evan Spiegel said in the press release.

"We ended the year with user engagement stabilizing and have started rolling out the new version of our Android application to a small percentage of our community. We are substantially closer to achieving profitability, as we have maintained a relatively flat cost structure across the past five quarters while growing full-year revenue 43 percent year-over-year."

Other Highlights

  • Daily Active Users of 186 million were flat sequentially, down from 187 million year-over-year
  • Revenue increased 36 percent to a record $390 million
  • Operating loss improved $166 million to ($195) million
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss improved $109 million to $(50) million

Snap shares were up 15.5 percent to $8.13 in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $7.04.

Related Links:

Snap's CFO Departure 'Raises Additional Concerns,' Analysts Say

One User Statistic Facebook Needs To Be Wary About

Posted-In: Evan SpiegelEarnings News Top Stories After-Hours Center Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

Snap Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019
One User Statistic Facebook Needs To Be Wary About
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: CVS, EA, GM, Kinder Morgan And More
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 200 Points; First Data Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves NOW - February 5, 2019