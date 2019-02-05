12 Stocks To Watch For February 5, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $16.40 billion before the opening bell. Centene shares fell 1.37 percent to close at $129.97 on Monday.

Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $15.18 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares gained 0.1 percent to $111.90 in after-hours trading.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fourth quarter. However, the company reported a 26 percent year-over-year rise in Q4 costs and expenses. Capital expenditures also increased 64 percent versus last year. Alphabet shares fell 3.1 percent to $1,106.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion. Becton, Dickinson shares dropped 0.11 percent to close at $247.16 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to have earned $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion in the latest quarter. Viacom will release earnings before the markets open. Viacom shares fell 0.27 percent to close at $29.45 on Monday.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) reported weaker-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Gilead Sciences shares dropped 3.6 percent to $67.50 in the after-hours trading session.

