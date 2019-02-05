Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2019 4:01am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $16.81 billion.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
  • BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $74.34 billion.
  • Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
  • Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $16.40 billion.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $933.93 million.
  • WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
  • TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $947.48 million.
  • Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $763.04 million.
  • Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $542.01 million.
  • Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
  • Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.
  • AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
  • Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $848.65 million.
  • M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $684.59 million.
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.
  • Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
  • Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
  • Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $992.77 million.
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $572.23 million.
  • Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $418.68 million.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $362.41 million.
  • Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $666.80 million.
  • Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $607.91 million.
  • AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $339.45 million.
  • RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $176.23 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
  • The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $15.18 billion.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
  • Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $375.82 million.
  • Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $10.00 billion.
  • The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $8.23 billion.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $979.89 million.
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
  • Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
  • Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
  • Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.32 per share on revenue of $960.83 million.
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
  • Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $819.60 million.
  • Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
  • Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
  • ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $254.29 million.
  • AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $798.29 million.
  • Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $568.24 million.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $216.73 million.
  • Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $304.63 million.
  • UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
  • Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $507.87 million.
  • Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $970.27 million.
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $307.69 million.
  • MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $143.81 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACM + ADM)

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Archer-Daniels Midland
Bank Season Hits Roadblock As Morgan Stanley Earnings Appear To Disappoint
Hope Abounds: Renewed Confidence On China Trade Talks Keeps Positive Tone Flowing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

FreightWaves NOW - February 4, 2019