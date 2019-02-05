Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $16.81 billion.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $74.34 billion.
- Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $16.40 billion.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $933.93 million.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $947.48 million.
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $763.04 million.
- Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $542.01 million.
- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.
- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $848.65 million.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $684.59 million.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $992.77 million.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $572.23 million.
- Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $418.68 million.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $362.41 million.
- Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $666.80 million.
- Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $607.91 million.
- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $339.45 million.
- RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $176.23 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $15.18 billion.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $375.82 million.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $10.00 billion.
- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $8.23 billion.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $979.89 million.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.32 per share on revenue of $960.83 million.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.
- Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $819.60 million.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $254.29 million.
- AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $798.29 million.
- Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $568.24 million.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $216.73 million.
- Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $304.63 million.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $507.87 million.
- Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $970.27 million.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $307.69 million.
- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $143.81 million.
