8 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $14.81 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares declined 0.44 percent to close at $63.57 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $10.86 per share on revenue of $39.98 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares fell 0.1 percent to $1,117.21 in pre-market trading.
- ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Friday. ON Semiconductor shares rose 1.5 percent to $21.12 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.02 percent to $126.25 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) to have earned $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion in the latest quarter. Clorox will release earnings before the markets open. Clorox shares rose 0.98 percent to close at $149.86 on Friday.
- Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) reported the FDA approval for Jeuveau prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs for injection. Evolus shares jumped 33.2 percent to $24.42 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the markets close, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion. Gilead Sciences shares gained 0.1 percent to $70.11 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion after the closing bell. Seagate shares gained 0.3 percent to $45.39 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.