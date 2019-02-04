8 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $14.81 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares declined 0.44 percent to close at $63.57 on Friday.

(NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $14.81 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares declined 0.44 percent to close at $63.57 on Friday. Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $10.86 per share on revenue of $39.98 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares fell 0.1 percent to $1,117.21 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $10.86 per share on revenue of $39.98 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares fell 0.1 percent to $1,117.21 in pre-market trading. ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Friday. ON Semiconductor shares rose 1.5 percent to $21.12 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: ON) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Friday. ON Semiconductor shares rose 1.5 percent to $21.12 in the pre-market trading session. Before the opening bell, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.02 percent to $126.25 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor