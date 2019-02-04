Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $14.81 billion.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $398.49 million.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share on revenue of $568.38 million.
- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $206.73 million.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $116.79 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $10.86 per share on revenue of $39.98 billion.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion.
- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $731.54 million.
- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $865.01 million.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $607.26 million.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $385.76 million.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $408.56 million.
- AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $575.18 million.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $406.63 million.
- Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $344.93 million.
- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $238.05 million.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $253.33 million.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $148.93 million.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $155.58 million.
Earnings Scheduled
