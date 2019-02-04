Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2019 4:02am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $14.81 billion.
  • The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
  • Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $398.49 million.
  • Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share on revenue of $568.38 million.
  • MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $206.73 million.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $116.79 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $10.86 per share on revenue of $39.98 billion.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
  • Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
  • Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion.
  • Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $731.54 million.
  • Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $865.01 million.
  • Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $607.26 million.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $385.76 million.
  • QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $408.56 million.
  • AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $575.18 million.
  • Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $406.63 million.
  • Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $344.93 million.
  • Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share.
  • Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $238.05 million.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $253.33 million.
  • USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $148.93 million.
  • Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $155.58 million.

