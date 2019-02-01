12 Stocks To Watch For February 1, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $79.26 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.4 percent to $73.55 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first quarter sales guidance. Amazon.com shares declined 4.9 percent to $1,635.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $11.63 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares fell 1.4 percent to $197.00 in after-hours trading.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance. Symantec also reported that CFO Nicholas Noviello will step down and the company has commenced search to identify a replacement. Symantec shares climbed 7.4 percent to $22.58 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion. Merck shares rose 0.8 percent to $75.00 in after-hours trading.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Cypress Semiconductor shares gained 4.7 percent to $14.52 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to have earned $1.89 per share on revenue of $9.71 billion in the latest quarter. Honeywell will release earnings before the markets open. Honeywell shares rose 0.6 percent to $144.50 in after-hours trading.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) reported an offering of common shares. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Leap Therapeutics shares dipped 12.8 percent to $1.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $46.34 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares rose 0.7 percent to $115.50 in after-hours trading.
- Celestica Inc (NYSE: CLS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Celestica shares tumbled 9.1 percent to $9.03 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls shares rose 0.7 percent to $34.00 in after-hours trading.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance but FY19 guidance was strong. Deckers Outdoor shares gained 3.9 percent to $133.50 in the after-hours trading session.
