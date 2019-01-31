14 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $43.82 billion before the opening bell. AmerisourceBergen shares gained 0.2 percent to $78.65 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $5.59 per share on revenue of $71.82 billion after the closing bell. Amazon.com shares gained 1.3 percent to $1,691.60 in after-hours trading.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Facebook shares jumped 11.51 percent to $167.74 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion. Mastercard shares fell 0.5 percent to $203.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $32.67 billion in the latest quarter. GE will release earnings before the markets open. General Electric shares gained 0.7 percent to $9.16 in after-hours trading.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Paypal issued weak first-quarter sales guidance. Paypal shares dropped 3.6 percent to $89.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $9.94 billion before the opening bell. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3 percent to $65.90 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- After the markets close, McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $55.14 billion. McKesson shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $124.97 on Wednesday.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. QUALCOMM shares gained 2.45 percent to $51.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $19.99 billion before the opening bell. United Parcel Service shares gained 1 percent to $102.24 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $20.95 billion. DowDuPont shares rose 1.2 percent to $59.99 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company sees first quarter Model S, X deliveries to be slightly below the first quarter of 2018. Tesla also said Zach Kirkhorn will replace Deepak Ahuja as CFO. Tesla shares dipped 4.78 percent to $294.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to have earned $4.48 per share on revenue of $8.13 billion before the opening bell. Northrop Grumman will release earnings before the markets open. Northrop Grumman shares rose 1.8 percent to $286.00 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Microsoft shares fell 2.72 percent to $103.49 in the after-hours trading session.
