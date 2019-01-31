14 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $43.82 billion before the opening bell. AmerisourceBergen shares gained 0.2 percent to $78.65 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to post quarterly earnings at $5.59 per share on revenue of $71.82 billion after the closing bell. Amazon.com shares gained 1.3 percent to $1,691.60 in after-hours trading.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Facebook shares jumped 11.51 percent to $167.74 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion. Mastercard shares fell 0.5 percent to $203.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to have earned $0.23 per share on revenue of $32.67 billion in the latest quarter. GE will release earnings before the markets open. General Electric shares gained 0.7 percent to $9.16 in after-hours trading.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Paypal issued weak first-quarter sales guidance. Paypal shares dropped 3.6 percent to $89.09 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $9.94 billion before the opening bell. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3 percent to $65.90 in after-hours trading.

