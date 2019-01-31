Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $32.67 billion.
- Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.48 per share on revenue of $8.13 billion.
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $43.82 billion.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $19.99 billion.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
- DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $20.95 billion.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.68 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.
- Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.13 billion.
- Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $9.94 billion.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $835.14 million.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.58 billion.
- The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.04 billion.
- Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $9.46 billion.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $94.96 billion.
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
- Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $24.80 billion.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $992.67 million.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $55.14 billion.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $5.59 per share on revenue of $71.82 billion.
- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $975.92 million.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $606.26 million.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.25 per share on revenue of $819.85 million.
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $746.61 million.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $794.12 million.
