15 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares rose 0.6 percent to $183.21 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $16.41 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 0.7 percent to $145.15 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $26.97 billion. Boeing shares gained 0.9 percent to $368.00 in after-hours trading.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also initiated a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share and added $4 billion to its buyback. eBay shares rose 0.03 percent to $33.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $48.47 billion in the latest quarter. AT&T will release earnings before the opening bell. AT&T shares fell 0.1 percent to $30.66 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion. Tesla shares gained 0.2 percent to $298.09 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $32.49 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 1 percent to $103.99 in after-hours trading.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance. Apple shares climbed 5.7 percent to $163.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $17.61 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares gained 1 percent to $158.50 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion. Thermo Fisher shares gained 0.5 percent to $237.99 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to have earned $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion in the latest quarter. Visa will release earnings after the markets close. Visa shares gained 0.4 percent to $135.50 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion. PayPal shares gained 0.2 percent to $91.30 in after-hours trading.
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit guidance for 2019. Amgen shares dropped 2.43 percent to $187.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) to post quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion before the opening bell. General Dynamics shares rose 2.24 percent to close at $176.00 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to have earned $1.09 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion in the recent quarter. QUALCOMM will release earnings after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares gained 0.6 percent to $49.68 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.