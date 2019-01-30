15 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares rose 0.6 percent to $183.21 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to post quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $16.41 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 0.7 percent to $145.15 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $26.97 billion. Boeing shares gained 0.9 percent to $368.00 in after-hours trading.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also initiated a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share and added $4 billion to its buyback. eBay shares rose 0.03 percent to $33.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $48.47 billion in the latest quarter. AT&T will release earnings before the opening bell. AT&T shares fell 0.1 percent to $30.66 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion. Tesla shares gained 0.2 percent to $298.09 in after-hours trading.

Wall Street expects Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $32.49 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares gained 1 percent to $103.99 in after-hours trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance. Apple shares climbed 5.7 percent to $163.50 in the after-hours trading session.

