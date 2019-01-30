Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2019 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $17.61 billion.
  • McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $48.47 billion.
  • Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $23.38 billion.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
  • The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $26.97 billion.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
  • Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
  • Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
  • General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion.
  • T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $639.90 million.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $542.50 million.
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.
  • Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $517.00 million.
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $13.25 billion.
  • Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • CGI Group Inc. (NYSE: GIB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
  • Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $413.87 million.
  • Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion.
  • Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $16.41 billion.
  • Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.77 billion.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $32.49 billion.
  • Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
  • Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
  • CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.3 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $322.70 million.
  • Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
  • The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
  • Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $410.43 million.
  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $814.93 million.
  • Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

