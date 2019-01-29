Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will report results for its fiscal first quarter after the closing bell Tuesday.

When Will Apple Report?

Apple typically reports earnings right around 4:30 p.m. Eastern, and its conference call to discuss the results is set for 5 p.m. Eastern.

What To Expect

Apple, which had become the first $1-trillion company last summer, has already set expectations lower for a disappointing quarter due to sluggish iPhone sales, lowering its revenue forecast one month ago.

Analysts, on average, are expecting Cupertino to report EPS of $4.17 on revenue of about $84 billion, down from the $4.95-per-share forecast 90 days ago.

What Not to Expect

Apple said in November it will no longer report unit sales for the signature iPhone, or for Macs and iPads.

Apple officials have said that services — such as App store downloads — are a better indicator of how the company is performing. It's a market the company believes is a big part of its future as the smartphone market becomes saturated.

Volatility Before the Report?

Investors probably want to be cautious about price changes before the earnings report. Click here to see how Apple shares typically move following an earnings print.

Key Info To Watch For

Apple will release a press release with the earnings report. A key bit of information in the earnings report — and on the conference call — will deal with sales of its signature product, the iPhone. Again, sales won't be reported as actual individual units, as was previously the case.

Investors will still want to know how sales are going, particularly in China, where industry watchers have said volumes are endangered by a general economic slowdown. Another threat: the possibility that Chinese competitors like Huawei are making inroads with cheaper smartphones.

Investors might also be listening on the call for indications about how that shift to "Apple as a service" is going, and whether there are new services on the horizon that might indicate just how much the company sees subscription and app services as a key part of its business.

Just this week, TV network Cheddar reported that Apple is considering a subscription gaming service that would allow players to "stream" games through a service from Apple rather than buying them outright.

Photo courtesy of Apple.