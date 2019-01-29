12 Stocks To Watch For January 29, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) to report quarterly earnings at $4.39 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.01 percent to $287.86 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $84.04 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares fell 0.5 percent to $155.60 in after-hours trading.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance. Sanmina also reported that CFO David Anderson will retire and the company has begun search for a permanent replacement. Sanmina shares jumped 21.83 percent to $33.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.71 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion. Biogen shares fell 0.2 percent to $329.30 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to have earned $1.09 per share on revenue of $34.39 billion in the latest quarter. Verizon will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares gained 0.6 percent to $55.38 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion. Amgen shares fell 0.2 percent to $191.50 in after-hours trading.

