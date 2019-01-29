Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2019 4:13am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $34.39 billion.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.39 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion.
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.71 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
  • 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $7.87 billion.
  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $13.95 billion.
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
  • HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $12.10 billion.
  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
  • Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.
  • PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.
  • Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
  • Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.
  • L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
  • Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $967.48 million.
  • Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
  • Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $779.94 million.
  • A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $820.15 million.
  • Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
  • CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $482.77 million.
  • Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.
  • PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $822.49 million.
  • Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $735.90 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.
  • Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $84.04 billion.
  • Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
  • KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $697.24 million.
  • Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $712.27 million.
  • Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: PFG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
  • Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $390.05 million.
  • Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $441.44 million.
  • Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $972.41 million.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $862.42 million.
  • Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
  • Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $385.84 million.
  • W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
  • Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $592.88 million.
  • Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $513.39 million.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $653.00 million.
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $592.12 million.
  • IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $618.82 million.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.62 per share on revenue of $582.54 million.
  • Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AGN)

Podcast: Nike Continues To Expand With MLB Deal, Streaming War Heats Up
Verizon, AT&T Q4 Earnings To Give Clarity On Wireless Market
Allergan Q4 Earnings Preview
Apple Q1 Earnings Preview: Investors Brace For Update On Turbulent Quarter Marred By iPhone Weakness
Go Global With This Big Vanguard ETF
Deal To Reopen Govt. Boosts Wall Street As Trade, Fed News Also Help
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Maneuvering In House Of Commons Ahead Of Tomorrow's Brexit Votes