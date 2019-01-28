8 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $14.33 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 0.5 percent to $137.53 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion in the latest quarter. AK Steel will release earnings after the markets close. AK Steel shares gained 0.7 percent to $2.82 in after-hours trading.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) disclosed a mixed securities offering. The company said it does not anticipate paying any cash dividends in the foreseeable future. Adobe shares fell 0.14 percent to $244.60 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion. Reinsurance Group shares gained 0.71 percent to close at $148.44 on Friday.

