Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2019 5:11am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $14.33 billion.
  • Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $166.71 million.
  • Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $540.75 million.
  • Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $71.61 million.
  • Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $13.63 million.
  • Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $123.74 million.
  • Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $63.58 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion.
  • Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
  • Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
  • Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $405.19 million.
  • Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $863.13 million.
  • Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $496.71 million.
  • Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $578.39 million.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $210.50 million.
  • J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $270.88 million.
  • Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $139.92 million.
  • Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $101.68 million.
  • Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $98.13 million.
  • Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CHFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $200.72 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

