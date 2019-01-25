10 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares gained 2.71 percent to close at $38.30 on Thursday.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Intel shares dipped 7.11 percent to $46.22 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion before the opening bell. Air Products shares rose 0.06 percent to $156.60 in after-hours trading.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance and sees global comps up 3-4 percent year-over-year. Starbucks shares gained 1.95 percent to $66.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Intuitive Surgical shares declined 3.94 percent to $514.99 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the markets open, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $8.37 billion. AbbVie shares rose 1.13 percent to $86.85 in after-hours trading.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 7.85 percent to $6.69 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion in the latest quarter. Colgate-Palmolive will release earnings before the markets open. Colgate-Palmolive shares fell 0.16 percent to $62.10 in after-hours trading.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. However, the company said it projected revenue to rise in the second half. Western Digital shares jumped 9.34 percent to $43.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Discover Financial shares fell 2.92 percent to $64.25 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.