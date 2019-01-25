Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $8.37 billion.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.
- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $676.38 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.90 billion.
- NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $281.04 million.
- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $308.64 million.
- Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $131.09 million.
- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $46.41 million.
- Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $49.35 million.
- Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $677.57 million.
