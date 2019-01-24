Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks Shares Perk Up After Q1 Earnings Beat

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2019 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
Starbucks Shares Perk Up After Q1 Earnings Beat
Related SBUX
RBC Previews McDonald's Q4 And Looks Forward To 2019
12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2019
Starbucks beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported an earnings and sales beat for the first quarter.

Starbucks reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, beating Street estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at a record $6.6 billion, beating estimates of $6.49 billion.

Starbucks also issued strong FY2019 earnings guidance of $2.68 to $2.73 per share.

CEO Kevin Johnson said strong boosts in U.S. sales were helping drive the company’s success.

"We are particularly pleased with the sequential improvement in quarterly comparable store transactions in the U.S., underpinned by our digital initiatives and improved execution of our in-store experience,” Johnson said in a statement. “With this solid start to the fiscal year, we are on track to deliver on our full-year commitments."

Q1 Highlights

  • Consolidated net revenues up 9 percent to record $6.6 Billion
  • Comparable store sales up 4 percent worldwide paced by 4 percent U.S. growth.
  • China comparable store sales up 1 percent, total China stores up 18 percent vs. prior year.

Starbucks shares have trailed the S&P 500 in 2019 and are down from November highs, but higher than lows posted last summer.

The stock was up 2.1 percent after Thursday's close to $66.10 after falling by about 2.5 percent during the regular trading session.

Related Links:

Analysts Bullish On Starbucks Despite Fast-Moving Chinese Competition

Starbucks Analysts Have Lukewarm Reaction To China, Delivery Plans

Posted-In: Kevin JohnsonEarnings News Guidance Retail Sales Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

RBC Previews McDonald's Q4 And Looks Forward To 2019
12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2019
Analysts Bullish On Starbucks Despite Fast-Moving Chinese Competition
Analyst: Starbucks Stock Remains Robust, But Keep Eye On China
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Dynavax, Starbucks And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Oppenheimer Upgrades LivePerson, Names 5 Catalysts For Future Growth

Analysts Like Procter And Gamble Sales Numbers, Dislike Margins