Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Like Procter And Gamble Sales Numbers, Dislike Margins

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Like Procter And Gamble Sales Numbers, Dislike Margins
Related PG
Market Seems Generally Pleased With Earnings Results, But Geopolitics Still Weigh
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
AbbVie Earnings Due, Hill-Rom Eyes Buy Point: Investing Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

Procter and Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) stock was down Thursday but analysts reactions were mixed after an earnings report that saw better-than expected sales growth offset by disappointing margins.

The Analysts

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Market Perform rating on Procter and Gamble

Macquarie Research analyst Caroline Levy reiterated an Outperform rating with a $100 price target.

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog maintained a Market Perform rating and lifted the price target $88 to $91.

Key Takeaways

Core earnings per share of $1.25 were up 5 percent year-over-year and beat the Street consensus estimate of $1.21. That was driven by stronger-than-predicted sales growth of more than 4 percent, led by strong growth in beauty products, which were up 8 percent.

Raymond James’ Altobello said organic sales were higher in eight of 10 categories and in all 15 of P&G’s largest markets.

China saw particularly strong growth, with sales up 15 percent, offsetting a slight slowing of growth in the United States, the analyst said. Also of note to Altobello: many of P&G’s fastest-growing brands are premium-priced.

Macquarie's Levy said she's optimistic about the beauty and fabric segments, as they continue to generate "robust" organic sales growth and are lapping "tough" year-ago comparisons. 

But while sales growth was encouraging, margins weren’t, thanks to higher transportation and other input costs.

“While recent results have left us incrementally more positive, we are still hesitant to get more bullish on the name given the highly uncertain pricing, currency, and commodity environments the company faces,” said Raymond James' Altobello.

Procter and Gamble shares were down 0.6 percent at $94.30 at the close Thursday. 

Related Links:

4 Reasons Why Bank Of America Added Procter & Gamble To Its US1 Lists

Procter & Gamble Is Now A Top Pick At Morgan Stanley

Photo by Crisco 1492/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for PG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019BerenbergUpgradesSellHold
Jan 2019Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jan 2019Bank of AmericaReiteratesBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bonnie Herzog Caroline Levy Joseph AltobelloEarnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PG)

Market Seems Generally Pleased With Earnings Results, But Geopolitics Still Weigh
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.8%; Waters Shares Gain On Upbeat Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Intel Shares Drop On Q4 Sales, Q1 Guidance Miss