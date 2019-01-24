12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion before the opening bell. Southwest Airlines shares gained 0.9 percent to $51.49 in after-hours trading.

