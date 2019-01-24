12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion before the opening bell. Southwest Airlines shares gained 0.9 percent to $51.49 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion after the closing bell. Starbucks shares fell 0.1 percent to $66.36 in after-hours trading.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance. Xilinx shares climbed 9.99 percent to $98.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion. Union Pacific shares rose 0.8 percent to $155.49 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) to have earned $0.85 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion in the latest quarter. Bristol-Myers will release earnings before the markets open. Bristol-Myers shares gained 0.1 percent to $50.01 in after-hours trading.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. Ford shares slipped 0.24 percent to $8.32 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $19.01 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares rose 1.4 percent to $48.60 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion. Western Digital shares gained 2 percent to $38.38 in after-hours trading.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and announced a $5 billion buyback plan. Lam Research shares jumped 6.37 percent to $148.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.98 billion before the opening bell. American Airlines shares gained 0.7 percent to $31.86 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $8.23 billion. Allstate shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $85.89 on Wednesday.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Las Vegas Sands shares dipped 3.18 percent to $55.47 in the after-hours trading session.
