Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.98 billion.
- Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $8.23 billion.
- W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $576.60 million.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.
- Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $522.60 million.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $236.55 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.
- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $19.01 billion.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.71 per share on revenue of $689.29 million.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $669.66 million.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $746.37 million.
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $287.18 million.
- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $311.75 million.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $260.35 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.