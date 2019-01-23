12 Stocks To Watch For January 23, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $17.14 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares declined 0.04 percent to $90.40 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $37.01 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares rose 0.2 percent to $8.52 in after-hours trading.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong adjusted earnings guidance for 2019. IBM shares climbed 6.59 percent to $130.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion. Kimberly-Clark shares gained 0.5 percent to $115.75 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $27.57 billion in the latest quarter. Comcast will release earnings before the markets open. Comcast shares rose 1.2 percent to $35.40 in after-hours trading.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter. Capital One shares dipped 5.28 percent to $79.00 in the after-hours trading session.

