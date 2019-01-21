Daseke Inc (NASDAQ: DSKE), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), an industry group working to develop standards and promote the effective use of the emerging technology.

Blockchain technology enables transactions to be identified and tracked digitally and shared across a distributed network of computers, according to BiTA. In the supply chain, blockchain enables participants to more accurately track goods, freight and fleets while providing a more secure and speedier platform for transactions. Blockchain technology also offers opportunities for freight companies like Daseke to create new revenue streams and value for customers.

By joining BiTA, Daseke will be at the forefront of shaping the development and deployment of blockchain technology in trucking and logistics.

"Participation with the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) is consistent with our vision of being the preferred flatbed and specialized carrier for intelligent supply networks," said Andrew Houser, Daseke vice president of business development. "Daseke and our family of companies are constantly upgrading and searching for new applications and solutions that allow us to deliver our industry leading service levels."

The potential for blockchain technology at Daseke "is very exciting," Houser added. "It has the potential to dramatically increase the ability to accurately manage fleets and customer shipments. We look forward to bringing our expertise to the team currently represented by so many exceptional companies."

About Daseke:

Daseke Inc. is the leading consolidator and the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world's most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space.

About BiTA:

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (USA); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region) and London (European Region). For more information, please visit www.bita.studio/.

