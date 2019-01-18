What The Truck?!? - January 18, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

First, JP gets back on track with a Bell's Two-Hearted and Chad shares a Naked River Hop Hatch with special guest Zach Strickland.

Weekly Market Update: Capacity abounds as volume flattens

Inflation pressure cools, but trucking rates keep climbing

Carriers roughed up as shippers, brokers search for freight market bottom

U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of driver in dispute with New Prime

Ford, Volkswagen announce partnership to jointly develop commercial vans, pickups

Volkswagen announces Chattanooga plant expansion; focus on electric vehicles

Brexit deal is best route forward for freight industry Big deal or Little deal?

Autobon AI wants to turn all trucks into autonomous trucks Big deal or Little deal?

Another step in the comeback of Roadrunner: a mainstream analyst is following them again Big deal or Little deal?

Airbus announces 400 new jobs; will build the A220 in Mobile Big deal or Little deal?

Slowing wood demand reduces global trade of lumber Big deal or Little deal?

Evergreen adds mega-ships to its fleet Big deal or Little deal?

Volvo finding early success with subscription-based car model Big deal or Little deal?

FedEx unit to pay $35.3 million to New York State to settle cigarette-trafficking charges Big deal or Little deal?

And last but not least, they have 5 Good Minutes with SVP of Redwood Logistics, Steve Gadaleta.

What the Truck?!? is FreightWaves' irreverent podcast breaking down the biggest stories in transportation and logistics. Join FreightWaves writers John Paul Hampstead and Chad Prevost on Friday afternoons as we discuss all things freight.