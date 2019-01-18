EOSIO V1.6.0 And EOSIO.CDT V1.5.0 Released: EOS/USD Slumber Continues

EOSIO V1.6.0 increased token transaction speed per second by 35%.

EOS price remains unchanged since mid-December.

The EOS network is celebrating the release of both EOSIO V1.6.0 and EOSIO.CDT V1.5.0. The announcement of their release was made via EOSIO Medium channel while details of the same have been published in the GitHub repositories. In addition to that, an update has been published on the EOSIO Developer Portable.

The improvements are being made to ensure that EOSIO software is up to date in order to take care of the needs of the businesses that are building their applications on the protocol. For instance, EOSIO V1.6. has significantly increased the performance in terms of the efficiency of the “peer-to-peer networking layer and real-time transaction throughput which would ultimately improve overall transaction speed.” The Medium post continued:

“Our own internal benchmark tests show upwards of a 35% increase in likely transaction speed when using token-transfers-per-second as our base case.”

EOS price technical picture

EOS has been trending in the confines of a range with the resistance at $3.0 and range support at $2.0. This sideways trending has lasted since the beginning of December last year. The resistance at $3.0 has proved to be an uphill task, besides the descending trendline is limiting the upward movements as well. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been horizontal above 40 since it retreated from the oversold on December 16, 2018. EOS/USD value is likely to stay in the range throughout this weekend’s trading sessions.

EOS/USD 15