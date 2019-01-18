Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2019 4:43am   Comments
10 Stocks To Watch For January 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $8.12 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares rose 0.56 percent to $41.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company sees first-quarter global paid net additions of 8.9 million and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Netflix shares dropped 3.82 percent to $339.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) to have earned $1.8 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion in the latest quarter. State Street shares rose 0.1 percent to $71.12 in after-hours trading.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) issued weak fourth-quarter and FY18 sales guidance. Nautilus shares dipped 34.69 percent to $7.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion. VF Corp shares fell 0.01 percent to $73.25 in after-hours trading.

  • Sunesis Pharma (NASDAQ: SNSS) reported a proposed common stock and preferred stock offering. Sunesis Pharma shares tumbled 8.27 percent to $0.54 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion before the opening bell. Regions Financial shares gained 0.5 percent to $15.69 in after-hours trading.
  • Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter. Progress Software shares dropped 11.23 percent to $32.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion. SunTrust shares gained 1.5 percent to $58.90 in after-hours trading.
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. American Express shares declined 2.25 percent to $97.25 in the after-hours trading session.

